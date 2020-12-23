Cameron Peak firefighter says major paycheck bounced

DENVER (KDVR) — A man who fought the largest wildfire in Colorado history says he hasn’t been fully paid.

“I think I’m deserving of what I earned,” says firefighter Adam Creech.

Creech spent more than two months battling the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado.

Creech says his initial paycheck was processed and deposited without any issue.

It’s the second check, worth more than $14,000, that’s had issues.

Creech says initially, the check bounced. Then, after his employer Sierra Fire LLC issued another, that second check still hasn’t cleared either. He’s hoping that check clears Wednesday.

“This time, I’ve had to wait another seven days for this check to clear before I find out.”

Calls into Sierra Fire have not yet been returned.

Despite the hassle, Adam Creech says if another wildland fire broke out tonight, he’d be first in line.

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter. Every kid does, I do believe,” adds Creech. “It’s just a dream I’ve always had.”