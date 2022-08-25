There are three major steps a buyer can take to give themselves an edge, and it all starts before their dream home ever hits the market. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Home warranties are designed to give homeowners peace of mind, but it is important to understand the extent of coverage you have, how long it will last and how quickly your company’s customer service team will respond should problems arise.

Cameron Travis told FOX31 he invested in a home warranty for protection against the cost of typical issues that can arise. When his air conditioning malfunctioned, he contacted his warranty company.

“The contractor looked at everything and determined it was my thermostat,” said Travis, who was later charged a $100 service fee.

He said the company agreed to refund the fee, but after two months he had not received the funds.

The Problem Solvers contacted American Home Shield’s headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and asked them to look into the account. FOX31 later received a statement from a company spokesperson:

“We take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. If we fail to meet these expectations, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved. We sincerely apologize for the delay and frustration this matter has caused Mr. Travis. We are expediting the full reimbursement of his service fee. We deeply value our relationship with Mr. Travis and look forward to serving him in the future.” American Home Shield spokesperson

Make the most of it when buying a home warranty

Consumer experts say home warranties generally cover work and materials.

“This may affect things like appliances, HVAC systems, small cracks in brick, tile, cement,” said Better Business Bureau spokesperson Keylen Villagrana.

How long your coverage lasts can depend on whether it applies to structural components or something like drywall or paint.

Villagrana recommends that homeowners “ask the home warranty company, ‘Can I add additional coverage, for example, for new major appliances?’ Or just those particular details.”

Before purchasing a warranty, read the contract carefully, research reviews and ask for a referral.