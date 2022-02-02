Buyer beware: Some Colorado eyebrow services unregulated

DENVER (KDVR) — Eyebrow services are a growing business in Colorado, but who’s responsible for regulating them? The FOX31 Problem Solvers have a consumer warning.

From gels, pencils, shaping and procedures, eyebrows are an industry keeping people in business with the promise of customers walking out feeling beautiful. However, a family of FOX31 viewers has a different story.

“They say beauty is pain, but it shouldn’t be this kind of pain,” Gregory Lucero Jr. said. He treated his daughter to eyebrow tinting and threading at a Denver salon during her college holiday break.

“It’s a place we’ve been many, many times,” Lucero said.

His daughter didn’t recognize the person doing her treatments during the appointment and thought the eyebrow business may have been bought by new owners. But she didn’t think too much about it and laid back for her services. However, instead of the redness going away in a few days, it started getting worse.

She went to the doctor, who said it was a bacterial infection from the tint.

Pictures shared with the FOX31 Problem Solvers capture the progression as the redness turned to blisters and puss.

“What led up to this what caused this?” Lucero said. “What are they not doing properly as a business?”

The brow business in Northfield refunded the family for tinting and threading procedures and shared the following statement with the FOX31 Problem Solvers:

We have never had any known issues before and this was the only case that was brought to our attention, and we take it seriously. We do not produce these tinting products on our own and only get these products from the authorized distributor. We provide these services in a clean and sanitized environment while wearing clean gloves. Generally, eyebrow tinting is relatively safe. As an additional precaution, we ask any known allergies or any past reaction with tinting. We have been informing all customers to maintain clean hygiene after the eyebrow tinting to avoid any possible reaction. Once the eyebrow is tinted, it is important to keep them dry for 12 to 24 hours afterward for best possible result and to avoid any issue. Generally, applying oil-based facial products are also not recommended to apply on top after eyebrow-tinting. In order to provide the best quality service, recently we have implemented patch test services for first time users. We do patch tests on areas beside the face to ensure no irritation or reaction happens. After the tinting it’s recommended to avoid rubbing, scrubbing or scratching your eyebrow or use oil-based facial products. We don’t recommend any tinting or henna-related services if you ever had any reactions unless you have consulted with health care professionals. Eyebrow business in Northfield

The business also said they would contact the distributor of the tinting product.

Who regulates eybrow businesses?

The Problem Solvers took Lucero’s concerns to city and state departments that regulate the beauty industry and investigate infection outbreaks.

Danica Lee, public health investigations director with Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment, shared the following:

Eyebrow tinting is not regulated by DDPHE or state agencies and is not currently identified as significant risk for communicable disease. We are not aware of other complaints for this business but will keep record of this alleged issue in the event that we learn of similar cases. If any trend of infection or disease transmission associated with a facility is identified by local or state health agencies, an investigation is conducted. The skin around the eyebrows and eyes is sensitive and can be prone to reaction, allergies and infection, particularly following a cosmetic procedure.” Danica Lee, public health investigations director with Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment

A spokesperson with Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies, or DORA, sent the below information:

The Colorado Office of Barber and Cosmetology Licensure does not regulate threading or businesses that solely offer these services. Section 12-105-104(6), Colorado Revised Statutes, defines cosmetology and 12-105-104 (8) C.R.S., defines the practice of an esthetician. These practices are described, in part, as “removing superfluous hair from the body of any person by the use of depilatories or waxing or by the use of tweezers.” The practice of threading is not specifically included in the definition of cosmetology or esthetics. Given that the statute is silent about threading, a person performing that type of service is not practicing cosmetology or esthetic services and therefore, a cosmetologist and/or an esthetician license is not required. It is, however, recommended that any person who is performing this threading service follow the cleaning and disinfection guidelines listed in the Office of Barber and Cosmetology rules – specifically Rule 1.7. Consumers may also refer to these professional best practices prior to receiving services. In the event that other hair removal services are offered – such as waxing, a license would be required and the business would require a shop registration. A spokesperson with Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies

DORA officials also told the Problem Solvers that licensing and regulation does cover eyebrows that are plucked, waxed or tinted.

Both agencies suggest anyone dealing with an infection file a complaint online to prompt an investigation. Individuals may file a complaint with DORA online via this link.

Also, consumers can use Denver’s pocketgov to report a problem.