DENVER (KDVR) – More than 400,000 passengers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport during the Memorial Day holiday weekend with 70,000 going through TSA security checkpoints.

“I’m really excited to get out of Houston and come to Denver,” said one traveler who opted to fly on the actual holiday.

DIA told FOX31 that Memorial Day weekend travel has increased by 9.4% compared with the same weekend last year.

Airline experts predict airports across the nation will get even busier in the coming weeks.

“You see the FAA trying to be proactive in what they’re telling consumers to do as far as adjusting their schedules and being prepared,” FAA Chief Instructor and MSU Denver aviation expert Chad Kendall sad.

FOX31 reported that the shortage of air traffic controllers will be a challenge, as summer travel is predicted to be the busiest since before 2019.

“Just like there’s an airline shortage due to retirements and attrition and movement between carriers, you see a shortage in controllers due to retirements and also a delay in training due to COVID,” said Kendall, who emphasizes that safety remains the top priority.

“It’s absolutely safe,” said Kendall.

The FAA and DIA advise travelers to book trips as soon as possible, selecting the earliest flights to avoid being affected by any delays.

It is also important to sign up for flight updates, understand your carrier’s cancellation policies, check in online and arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of time to prepare for parking and security delays.

Travelers can check parking availability and security wait times at www.flydenver.com.

