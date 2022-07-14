THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton resident was hoping to have duct work done without any issues, but when she needed to speak to a staff member in a local office, she received a shocking revelation.

“They don’t even exist,” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned that a growing number of legitimate businesses that conduct business from out-of-state and coordinate services through online orders or on the phone list home offices that are local on the internet.

Many consumers find choosing a local business gives them greater confidence should any problems arise.

The Problem Solvers visited the business address and found a strip mall area without an HVAC business. When contacting the company, a representative avoided questions about whether they had a local office.

Later, a recording said the business was closed but should have still been open if truly on Mountain Standard Time. The business is not registered with the Colorado Secretary of State.

Is a ‘local’ business legit? Here are ways to check

Logan Hickle of the Better Business Bureau told FOX31 that even if a business shows a local address, confirm the location for yourself.

“A lot of times the address that they provide, it might show up on Google as a residential address instead of a proper commercial location, or it may show that the business is located on an empty lot, which is very bad sign,” Hickle said.

Hickle advises consumers to take a look at Google’s street view function when verifying a business’s location. The Better Business Bureau said that getting references from a trusted friend, neighbor or family member is always a good idea.