LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A seventh grade boy accused of inappropriate sexual remarks and touching a seventh grade girl has transferred to a new school.

It’s the result the girl’s father asked for weeks ago but didn’t receive until he shared his story with the Problem Solvers.

The father had asked the St. Vrain Valley School District to transfer the boy because his daughter didn’t feel safe attending the same school as the boy.

The district refused but the boy’s parents decided to move him after watching the story on FOX31, according to a district document obtained by the Problem Solvers.

The document states the boy was given a five-day suspension and a no-contact order with the female classmate.

It also states the boy faces a pending juvenile charge of false imprisonment.

A district investigation found the boy’s “behavior was deemed a manifestation of the student’s disability.”