Bennett woman says she was scammed after baby daughter died

BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — Charlie Memphis Rose had a wonderful smile that was a magnet for her entire family.

“She was the cutest little thing. She brought our family together,” said her mother Amie Bodendorfer.

But only 11 months into life, a terrible accident left the family devastated. Charlie managed to find her way through a gate in the home, and drowned in a tub that her sibling had drawn. Bodendorfer’s 14-year-old found her there about five minutes later.

The traumatic event impacted the family deeply, and in different ways.

“I didn’t realize I had forgotten to feed my kids, I forgot to make dinner,” Bodendorfer said. “I was in a corner screaming.”

They decided to demolish the bathtub. The memory was too painful. Bodendorfer said the Bennett community truly stepped up during this time, cooking meals for the family and providing free materials to redo a portion of her bathroom, converting the tub into just a shower.

Then, she got an offer to help with the project.

“(The contractor) saw that we were looking for somebody to help us with the bathroom,” Bodendorfer said.

A woman with Home Enhancements out of Castle Rock offered to help. But instead, Bodendorfer was left with a headache that would end up costing her thousands.

“I went up there and they actually had demolished our entire bathroom,” Bodendorfer said. “She ended up cutting some copper piping, which is now missing. So I did have to call a plumber, pay them $450 to come and fix it.”

Bodendorfer said the contractor kept asking for money, showed up late and accused her of running off with materials donated by the community.

But the biggest insult for Bodendorfer was what friends brought to her attention online: screenshots of GoFundMe and Facebook fundraisers using her daughter’s story to raise money for supplies.

“She’s asking for money from people and she never asked my permission,” Bodendorfer said. “Especially if everything was donated and I paid for it, why do we need three, four thousand dollars for 20 tiles that were already donated?”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Home Enhancements, but did not hear back.

“I do not want her to take advantage of anybody else, especially grieving families,” Bodendorfer said.