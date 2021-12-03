Residents at ‘nasty’ Aurora apartment building see improvements after FOX31 story

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A resident of an Aurora apartment building sent FOX31 photos of damage they say had been lingering for months: a toilet that apparently fell through the ceiling of another unit.

On Friday, FOX31 learned maintenance crews were at the Bahamas Apartments taking care of some issues that had been bothering folks for months.

“My garbage disposal gave out, put in a work order for it, it just got fixed today,” Herman Jones said.

Jones is counting down the days to the end of his lease next April at the Bahamas Apartments in Aurora.

On Friday, he and other residents told the Problem Solvers they’re seeing work get done that had taken months to resolve.

“They’re starting to fix the railings, which also have damage to them — rust, broken,” Jones said.

Jones sent photos that show damage to his neighbor’s ceiling, from “probably about middle of July, or end of June, beginning of July,” he said.

Just what caused the damage to a ceiling in this building?

“A toilet had fallen through their ceiling, in their bathroom,” Jones said.

Jones, like others who have reached out to the Problem Solvers about this building said issues like this usually take months to get fixed.

“Can’t trust it here because they don’t do hardly anything, maintenance-wise,” Jones said.

FOX31 tried again on Friday to reach property managers with CBZ Management and received the same message residents told us they get: no answer, and that the number is not receiving calls at this time.

FOX31 took these complaints to the City of Aurora. They said in the last six months, they received a list of complaints about this property, all of which have been addressed by management.

“I believe they went out there after you guys first aired the story last night on your news,” Jones said.

A small victory for these residents, but they say more work remains to be done.

“Because nothing, since I’ve been here, has been touched as far as maintenance,” Jones said.

The City of Aurora acknowledged the complaints by residents against the Bahamas Apartments.

Officials told FOX31 the building is up for an inspection in early 2022.