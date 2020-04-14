Aurora woman receives eviction notice, late fee while in hospital, on ventilator with COVID-19

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — When the eviction notice was taped April 7 to the front door of Jewell Hill-Taiwo’s apartment, the 52-year-old was unconscious in a hospital bed and hooked to a ventilator.

The Aurora woman remains recovering at COVID-19 at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, where she was connected to a ventilator from March 29 to April 9.

Her sister Marion Bynoe told the Problem Solvers she contacted her sister’s landlords on March 30 to warn them rent would be delayed.

“’She’s on a ventilator but I will keep you updated on how she progress,’ and he stated, ‘OK that’s fine, that’s fine. Just let me know,'” is how Bynoe recalls the conversation with her sister’s landlord.

Then, on April 12, Bynoe’s niece (the daughter of Hill-Tawio) called her to say she had discovered an eviction notice that was dated April 7.

“To me it’s like everything you said prior to that has went out the window, you don’t care. You’re not sympathetic towards the situation. You’re looking for the money,” a clearly frustrated Bynoe said.

Bynoe immediately paid her sister’s rent of $1,200 and another $153 in late fees added on by the landlord.

“Rent is theirs, which is fine. But the late fees — that was so unnecessary,” Bynoe said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached Kirk and Kevin Smith of Smith Real Estate, who manage Hill-Taiwo’s apartment complex. Both said the eviction was placed on the door because of a miscommunication between the two brothers, who act as business partners.

Kevin Smith told Investigative Reporter Rob Low that he was aware Hill-Taiwo had been on a ventilator but forgot to tell his brother, who handles the eviction notices.

When asked if he understood why Bynoe thought it was in poor taste to place on eviction notice on her sister’s door, Kirk Smith replied, “Oh yeah, oh yeah, absolutely,” who added he would “Remove the late fees, and I will call her and I will let her know.”

“I think he needs to apologize because my sister was all upset about this and she’s just coming off the ventilator. Only been off the ventilator for two days and this is the first news she’s hearing of it,” Bynoe said, who added the brothers should’ve called her back before the Problem Solvers had gotten involved because she had left them multiple messages.