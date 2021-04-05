Aurora Police task force makes recommendations to city council

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A task force made up of more than a dozen community members and Aurora leaders will present a series of recommendations for improving the City’s police department to Aurora City Council Monday evening.

One recommendation aims to develop an independent citizen’s oversight office called the Office of Police Accountability Transparency, and Transformation, that would have subpoena powers to review civilian complaints and investigate critical incidents.

“This Task Force has had a unique opportunity to learn, share, and now create recommendations. The collective believes these recommendations represent a great start to improve the community and police relationship and keep citizens of Aurora (especially Black, Brown, and Poor people) safe,” the task force said in a statement that was included in the City Council’s agenda packet.

The task force also recommends giving the OPATT power to re-examine Civil Service Commission decisions and to “recommend discipline to the Chief of Police, City Manager or appropriate authorizer.” The task force also suggested giving the committee the authority to overturn or reverse discipline cases within the department.

They’ve also requested increased funding for mental health services that would support the Aurora Police Department, including training and an enhanced co-responder program in which mental health professionals assist officers on calls.

There are also a series of recommendations related to “culturally relevant instruction and professional development opportunities” as well as “training around and assessment of racial disparities.”

“The Task Force members are optimistic that this work will not be shelved or set aside, making their commitment a futility exercise,” the statement said. “While hopeful, the Task Force has concerns rooted in prior experiences that there may be a repeat of previous recommendation processes that appear to be no follow-through without transparency. In light of this concern, the Task Force requests the City Manager assign a staff member to update the evaluation process associated with these recommendations. More specifically, if a recommendation is accepted, what is the implementation timeline, and if not accepted, a clear explanation of why, shareable with community members.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have reached out to the police department and the Fraternal Order of Police for comments on these recommendations.

Some have not yet had an opportunity to thoroughly review the recommendations.