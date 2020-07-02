Aurora police officer quits during McClain photograph scandal while others await punishment

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An Aurora police officer quit the force after his involvement in the controversial incident in which the City officials said officers took disrespectful photographs at the site where Elijah McClain experienced his final conscious moments.

Jaron Jones quit Tuesday, prior to receiving a pre-disciplinary notice from the interim chief. He had been an officer since Oct. 31, 2016. He received a salary of $74,242, according to City records.

The Aurora Police Department would not confirm the names or the status of the other officers who are being investigated for reenacting the restraint-holds used on McClain before he died.

The department indicated the interim chief may issue discipline after noon on Friday, when the 72-hour period expires for officers to submit a rebuttal to the chief’s suggested punishment.

“You’re not police material,” said Lawayne Mosley, Elijah McClain’s father. “You’re not true police officers. The cowards that hide behind the badge need to be done, and I don’t mean fired to go work at another police precinct, I mean take it all. Find something else to do.”

Mari Newman, an attorney for the McClain family, said Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, agreed that no officer who participated in the photographs near McClain’s memorial should remain on the force.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers encountered a man believed to be Jones on Jones’ property on Wednesday afternoon, but he declined to talk about the incident.

Jones’ military record indicates he received multiple medals in the Marine Corps including one for Good Conduct. He also received a Combat Action Ribbon, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

According to Yvonne Carlock, the deputy communications strategy officer for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Jones served in Operation Enduring Freedom between 2012 and 2013 and was ranked as a Corporal, E-4.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered Jones had a DUI case in Colorado in 2019.

