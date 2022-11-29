ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The average water bill in Colorado runs close to $38, but an Arapahoe County man’s bill has been spiraling out of control.

Chris Hunt told FOX31 his last bill was more than $800.

Hunt contacted Arapahoe County Water and Wastewater in late October when his meter showed the number of gallons flowing from his home continued to increase.

“Going up 400% month by month, 3,000 to 12,000 to 45,000 to 58,000,” he said.

Hunt’s bill reflected alarming water usage.

“Eight-hundred-forty-two dollars for the 58,000 [gallons] was the last bill I got,” he said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted ACWWA on Hunt’s behalf. A spokesperson provided us with a statement explaining, “We had an ACWWA water technician verify that the meter appears to be reading correctly and that the meter pit is dry [meaning there is no leak within the meter itself].”

Hunt notified the ACWWA that an independent plumbing service investigated the problem and did not find any evidence of a leak.

“They found nothing, they inspected every sink, faucet, and toilet in my house. I had absolutely no leaks,” Hunt said.

ACWWA replaced it with a new one.

“I felt total gratification, especially when they were telling me they were going to refund me over $1,000. I wish they would just look at the meter in the first place,” said Hunt.

ACWWA told FOX31, “Here at ACWWA, safe drinking water is our top priority. That is closely followed with the importance of customer service. It means any customer’s concerns are always taken seriously, which is why we are dedicated to helping, in this case, Chris Hunt.”

ACWWA explains that if excessive water usage is not due to a faulty meter, ACWWA does provide relief for customers who experience a water leak or other uncontrollable circumstances.

Those affected can complete the Credit Request for Uncontrollable Water Usage form and supply a receipt for repairs. ACWWA will issue a credit for the difference between the tier originally billed and a lower tier based on prior usage.