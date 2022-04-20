AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A terrified Aurora couple is coming to the FOX31 Problem Solvers after waking up to bullets flying through their home two mornings in a row.

The couple lives in the Cinnamon Village One community in Aurora. They say they’ve lived in the same home for years and never had an issue before.

Then, on both Monday and Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m., two drive-by shootings left almost 30 bullet holes and 9mm casings around their home. Some of those bullets hit and killed their 13-year-old cat, Callie.

“After the shooting was over, I went downstairs on my knees because I didn’t want to have any silhouette or anything of being shot at and then we found out our cat had been killed by some of the rounds,” the husband, who is asking to remain anonymous for his safety, said.

While the couple is terrified for their lives, they want to warn neighbors about what’s happened.

“We don’t socialize very often, we don’t go out that much and we stay to ourselves, I don’t know why this is happening,” the victim and husband said. “I just wanted people to beware in this area that there’s something really wrong going on, why they would come out here and do this in the wee hours in the morning when people are defenseless.”

One neighbor’s footage obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers captures the sounds of bullets hitting the home and multiple cars, but it doesn’t show the car driving by or any suspects shooting.

As Aurora Police Department searches for a suspect, investigators are asking anyone with information, or surveillance footage to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). The victims say the shootings happened between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

In fear of getting struck the third night in a row, the couple is going to stay elsewhere for now. They are also considering trying to find another apartment in Aurora.