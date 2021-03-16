Aurora apartment complex residents snowed in after management fails to plow parking lot and sidewalks

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents at the Alameda View Apartments in Aurora, reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers after they spent several hours shoveling multiple feet of snow from the apartment parking lot.

“We have to reach out to everything possible to get heard,” Natasha Thompson, who lives at the affordable housing complex said.

Thompson said she started calling the apartment complex management around 9 a.m. Monday morning following the major Colorado snowstorm. She said she didn’t hear back from management until several hours later and that they told her they wouldn’t be coming out until Tuesday to plow because of the storm.

“We depend on each other because we can get it done versus calling management to try and get anything done,” Carolyn Mitchell, who also lives at the apartment complex said.

Thompson said residents realized they were snowed in when they started going to their parking lot. She and other residents began helping each other shovel around 7 a.m. and continued to shovel all day Monday since a plow from management didn’t arrive until 8 p.m. .

“We were giving it some time to see if they would come and plow. We called corporate and they didn’t answer us, we left a few voicemails,” Thompson added.

The Problem Solvers called the management company around 4 p.m. Monday. We received a call back a little later from Ross Envolve, the company who manages the Alameda View Apartments.

“Staff and residents notified upper management of an issue with snow removal. We immediately assessed the situation and deemed it necessary to enlist another snow removal vendor. They will be addressing all snow in the parking lot until cleared. We apologize to all residents effected and will be reaching out to discuss with them directly.” Brooke Akins Broker, Executive Vice President Ross Envolve

“Everyone was using buckets and frying pans and shovels. We’ve been digging and pushing … using paper plates and cardboard to try and push these cars up the hill,” Thompson said.



Thompson also told the Problem Solvers that the emergency exit doors were blocked as well, forcing residents to go through a main door and shovel the outside of the emergency doors in case something were to happen.

“I am highly upset with management for not doing their job and not calling us back. We are human beings,” Thompson said.