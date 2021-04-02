Attorney general warns Coloradans to watch out for evolving COVID-19 scams

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is encouraging Coloradans to keep their guard up as COVID-19 scams evolve and change through the pandemic.

The Problem Solvers looked into a report of a possible scam involving a person going door-to-door in an East Denver neighborhood, offering free COVID-19 tests.

“He said we’ll email you the results we just need some information from you,” said Ryan Flippo.

Flippo said the man approached him in the parking lot of his apartment complex and did not provide information on what organization he was with or offer any identification. Flippo said the man left once property management got involved.

“Kind of a little suspicious with someone walking onto the property,” said Flippo.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told the Problem Solvers there’s not enough information in this case to determine what the man was doing. The CDPHE said they checked with Denver partners, and they’re not familiar with any coordinated unscheduled door-to-door testing.

Weiser said to watch out for any unsolicited services or products offered over the phone, social media, email or in person.

“Most of the time those aren’t real services. They’re people trying to get you to take the bait,” said Weiser.

Weiser says COVID-19 scams have evolved throughout the course of the pandemic.

“Initially there were scams about testing, which was hard to get. Then there were scams about cures because people wanted cures. Then there were scams about contact tracing. Most lately, we’ve heard scams about vaccines,” said Weiser.

Weiser said whether you’re offered a vaccine or COVID-19 test, make sure you ask the person offering who they’re with and check directly with their organization to make sure it’s legitimate.

If you notice something suspicious but are unsure if it’s a scam, Weiser said report it anyway. That allows his office to vet what’s legitimate and what is not.

Potential scams can be reported at stopfraudcolorado.gov.