Arvada mother convicted of child abuse faces prison after racking up probation violations

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) -- Adrienne Stone may finally be out of second chances.

During Thursday's sentencing for Stone's multiple probation violations, Jefferson County Judge Jeffrey Pilkington postponed the sentencing until March 11.

However, the judge made it clear there will be no more delays.

Jefferson County prosecutors are expected to ask for prison time.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers profiled Stone's case last August after learning she was allowed to keep custody of her kids -- despite convictions for child abuse and felony menacing -- after threatening her oldest son with a knife.

The Department of Human Services took custody of Stone's seven youngest children soon after FOX31 started making inquires about her case.

The 39-year-old Arvada mom of nine was originally sentenced on Aug. 29, 2019 for felony menacing and child abuse. At the time, Pilkington gave Stone five months of work release and four years probation.

"I think probation, in a sense, is going to give her enough rope to hang herself. I don't think she'll be able to stay out of trouble and police contact long enough to comply with probation," Stone's oldest son, Nicholas Maerz Jr., told FOX31 at the time.

His prediction proved true almost immediately.

Court records obtained by the Problem Solvers show Stone was kicked out of work release (nights in jail, days at work or treatment) in September for arguing and fighting with staff and other inmates.

Soon thereafter, she was picked up for allegedly shoplifting at a King Soopers in Arvada. Then, she was arrested in Aurora for shoplifting at Target, followed by another arrest for shoplifting at a Target and Victoria's Secret in Lakewood.

Stone has also been cited for violating protection orders. Arvada police said Stone ran her own mother off the road in her car and videotaped it with her cellphone.

She is also accused of violating a protection order against a former neighbor by sending threats on Facebook.

"She harassed us to the point that we felt we had to move due to our safety and the safety of our family," said the former neighbor Amber Walker.

Walker told the Problem Solvers her family is one of four to sell their home and leave the neighborhood because of Stone's behavior.

At court Thursday morning, Stone pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of theft for shoplifting at Target and Victoria's Secret at the Colorado Mills Mall.

Pilkington decided not to sentence her until March 11 when he will also sentence Stone for her numerous probation violations.

Pilkington agreed to a defense request to delay sentencing to give the Jefferson County Probation Department time to determine if Stone might qualify for treatment at a sober living center.

In court, Stone's probation officer said it was highly unlikely Stone would qualify to be sentenced to the Haven treatment center, given her past behavior.

Jefferson County prosecutors asked Pilkington to revoke Stone's bond immediately so she would sit it jail until her sentencing on March 11. The judge declined.

Walker hopes the judge will give Stone real prison time when she's re-sentenced.

"She’s proven she can’t live in society. She can’t live without breaking the law," Walker said.