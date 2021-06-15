Are Colorado landlords required to provide air conditioning?

DENVER (KDVR) — Some air conditioning systems are being hit hard by the Colorado heat wave.

Heavy use during the searing heat is an issue.

Legal experts tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers that how long it takes to have your air conditioner repaired can come down to what’s in your lease.

Sarah, a Capitol Hill renter tells, tells the Problem Solvers she is unable to stay in her apartment since the air conditioning stopped working.

“Last night, I slept on my kids’ floor, because it was the only air conditioner unit in their room and I had to be up at 4 o’clock in the morning” she said.

Repairs have been paid for by her apartment management company, but there could be delays due to a parts shortage that’s affecting the entire country.

What if your landlord refuses to arrange for repairs in a timely manner?

Tenant rights attorney Jacob Eppler tells the Problem Solvers habitability laws in Colorado that require a healthy living environment require heat to be provided, not air conditioning. There are exceptions, however, if the lease includes references to air conditioning or if maintenance of all appliances is promised in writing.

“If the landlord made representations to the tenant that this place has A/C and things of this nature when they’re entering into the lease, that may have grounds in that case to bring a claim by saying this was represented to me when I entered into this lease,” Eppler said.

Your lease may also outline measures that must be taken to provide cool air until repairs are made.

For more information, visit the Apartment Association of Metro Denver and Jacob Eppler, Attorney at Law.