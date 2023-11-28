CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The holiday season brings excitement and cheer, but along with that comes an increase in theft.

Some 83,000 burglaries occurred during the 2022 holiday season, which is more than 8% of all thefts, according to a Porch.com study.

This is the time to make sure your home is secure. But some concerned residents in Centennial told FOX31 they are worried about access to their apartment building.

A spokesperson for a small group of residents at the Portola at South Glenn apartments said she wants to remain anonymous but has concerns after seeing a car broken into in the parking garage. The resident also said non-residents have gotten onto the roof.

“Definitely it’s scary. I am grateful that I don’t live alone,” she said.

Apartment management responds

The Problem Solvers talked to the on-site management and reached out to the property’s corporate office. A spokesperson issued the following statement, explaining that all security concerns are already being addressed:

“Since taking over the community earlier this year, we have meticulously planned the upgrade to the door/FOB entry system to ensure a more secure and efficient system. Unforeseen delays in the manufacturing and delivery of essential parts affected our original timeline. The new and improved system is now expected to be fully operational by the end of next week. During this transitional period, we have taken proactive measures by increasing our courtesy patrol hours.” Portola at South Glenn

FOX31 learned the patrols are active and the building is under 24-hour camera surveillance. Residents have been notified.

The resident told FOX31 that the changes will put her at ease.

Police remind everyone that regardless of how much security your home has, you should always take steps to protect your belongings.

Lock your home, monitor and collect mail, pick up delivered holiday packages as soon as possible and always lock cars while shopping.