Apartment infested? Here are the rights renters have under Colorado law

DENVER (KDVR) — Roaches, mice and bed bugs: When they invade an apartment building, they put residents’ health at risk.

Colorado laws protect renters, but how you go about submitting a complaint can determine how soon a problem is addressed.

A Denver woman tells the Problem Solvers there were so many bugs in her apartment she couldn’t sleep at night.

“I’m so stressed all the time. Can’t even get through a day without having bugs fall on me,” she said.

The resident showed the Problem Solvers a trash heap she suspects is the cause of the infestation. She said her landlord was notified.

The Problem Solvers contacted the landlord. He completed an inspection and said he had already taken several steps to prevent bug infestations, but residents can contribute to the presence of pests, and efforts to use other pest control products can render pest removal strategies useless.

Under Colorado law, renters have protections from health hazards

Colorado has a statute, an implied warranty of habitability, that protects tenants from health hazards.

Attorney Jacob Eppler tells the Problem Solvers that landlords must receive written notice about infestations.

“If a landlord doesn’t fix it within five business days, then the tenant has the ability to end their lease without penalty,” Eppler said.

Legal experts say if you decide to exterminate on your own, you must notify the landlord first. Check your lease: You may be entitled to temporary housing while bugs are removed if outlined in the original lease.

Withholding rent until problems are addressed can present a risk of eviction.

For more information about tenants’ rights visit: