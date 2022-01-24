Antisemitic flyers appear in Colorado neighborhoods

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating flyers with antisemitic messages thrown onto metro area yards over the weekend.

The quiet of the Country Club neighborhood was tainted with toss outs overnight. Bagged and weighted messages appearing on front yards Sunday morning share false claims about the Jewish religion and its connection to COVID-19.

“This organization is using an old tried and true formula that used to be used by the Klu Klux Klan and other white supremacy organizations,” Anti-Defamation League Regional Director Scott Levin said. “A small number of people can travel around in their car, put their despicable flyers in baggies, weigh them down with rice or rocks and throw them out the window on people’s yards.”

Levin says the group responsible for the flyers is no stranger to Colorado.

“This group does have small cells of people across the country. Colorado is one of the more prominent places for them,” Levin said. “This group is virulent antisemites. They find all kinds of excuses to spread myths and lies about Jews, trying to rile them up.”

FOX31 is not naming the group to avoid amplifying its messages as flyers are coming up in yards across the country.

“Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Surfside, Annapolis, Chico, Austin, San Antonio and then we got in Arvada, Capitol Hill and the Country Club area,” Levin said.

In Country Club, neighbors called and reported it to police. Denver police tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the flyers are being investigated by their bias-motivated crime unit. Anyone with information on this incident should contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

“It’s important because when there is a normalization of hate, or in this case a normalization of antisemitism, sometimes violence does follow so police need to know about this they need to track these people and what they do,” Levin said.