Airfares could soon soar as travel industry recovers

DENVER (KDVR) — Many are taking to the roads and the skies to be with family and friends during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA Colorado reports more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles over the three-day weekend.

The summer travel season will boost a travel industry that’s had a tough pandemic year with travel already up 60% compared to this time last year.

Many flying these days say it’s good to fly again but safety is a priority.

“Everybody’s still wearing their mask, I feel everybody is being respectful in that regard,” one traveler at Denver International Airport said.

Even those who are vaccinated have concerns. Another traveler told FOX31, “I know I’m protected but I also wear a mask to make sure we’re extra protected.”

Travel experts told the FOX31 Problem Solvers planes have powerful air filters and are regularly sanitized. Many airline customers are enjoying lower fares and waived change fees, but as planes fill up, the deals could change as well.

Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado told the FOX31 Problem Solvers when it comes to low fares for summer and end of the year holiday travel, “get all of that booked now because if you wait it may not be there later.”

Pandemic policies that affect change fees may be adjusted as well, so make sure you understand fare and rebooking requirements before purchasing a ticket. Using a credit card to book your flight can offer protection should you need to cancel your trip.

Travel experts say whether you’re flying or hitting the road be sure to pack extra masks, hand sanitizer and snacks for your family. Some airlines are still not serving food and roadside restaurants may have capacity limits.

AAA Colorado reports the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014 in many areas, another thing to keep in mind if planning a family road trip this summer.