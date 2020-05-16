Abused dog in need of help after giving birth at Aurora clinic

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 1-year-old pregnant dog rescued from abuse in Oklahoma is fighting for her life in Aurora.

Her name is “Annie.” She is a Labrador-pit bull mix.

Almost three weeks ago, she was rescued by “Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue.”

Pregnant at the time, she has since lost all 10 of her pups. Most were stillborn, and none survived beyond two weeks.

But Annie’s worries are far from over. Veterinarians at both Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital and Happy Tails Veterinary Center in Aurora have been treating a rare canine condition, similar to internal varicose veins.

At this point, Annie’s prognosis is unknown.

“She’s a ticking time bomb,” says Krissy Mosbarger, president of Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue.

Annie’s medical costs have reached almost $15,000. If you’d like to donate, visit Pawsitive Restoration’s website.