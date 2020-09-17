93-year-old woman frustrated when unable to call 911, turns to Problem Solvers for help

DENVER (KDVR) — A 93-year-old woman terrified of living without a phone received assistance from the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Jewel Cottone’s family contacted the Problem Solvers after spending a week trying to work out problems getting a landline installed. Cottone is recovering from recent health problems.

“I’m 93 years old, OK, and anything could go wrong,” Cottone said.

Family and friends check on Cottone but are concerned about emergencies.

“It is her not having the ability for a lifeline — that’s the most terrifying thing,” said her daughter Patricia Wells.

The Problem Solvers contacted Century Link. The company investigated the issue.

Wells tells FOX31 she is delighted that the management wasted no time in finding a remedy.

“You knew the right person and within an hour when he knew what was going on, she had a telephone!” she said.

Cottone was overjoyed to sit in her favorite chair and make a call to a friend as soon as she could, telling him, “I got the phone, it’s working, yay!”

She tells the Problem Solvers the technician also provided her with an emergency contact number to use in the future in case she needs further assistance.

Cottone describes her new phone as “a child’s security blanket.”