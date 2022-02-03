7 in 10 Denver employers plan to add new positions in the next 6 months

DENVER (KDVR) — There is some good news to pass along on the job front for anyone looking to land a high-paying gig in Denver.

New data from the Global Talent Solutions firm Robert Half shows hiring is way up in the Mile High City.

Robert Half just released its State of U.S. Hiring Report which reveals companies’ hiring plans for the first half of 2022 and it definitely comes with good news for remote job seekers in Denver.

According to the survey, which questioned hundreds of hiring managers in Denver, a whopping 70% of employers plan to add new permanent positions to their teams over the next six months.

Contract workers are especially in high demand, according to newly released research.

About 86% of managers said they will hire more contract professionals in the first half of 2022.

“These are great jobs! Senior accountants, database administrators, lawyers, customer service reps, media marketing specialists across a wide variety of industries — it is very challenging to find candidates and business here is booming!” explained Eric Olson with Robert Half.

The new data goes on to show 49% of Denver employers said they’re going to offer more remote working options in an effort to attract new employees.

“What we’re seeing with a lot of companies is even the remote option is bringing talent to Denver clients that was never an option before. So work from home has added along to the competitive sphere of the local candidate database,” Olson added.

New perks and benefits being offered by Denver employers in the first half of 2022:

55% are increasing starting salaries

50% are offering remote options and evaluating candidates outside of their office’s geography

44% are providing signing bonuses

41% are giving more paid time off

31% are loosening education, skills or experience requirements