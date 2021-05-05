600,000+ properties could be moderate to extreme wildfire risk in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wildfire season is already upon us and many experts are predicting this year to be worse than years past.

Drought levels are high and more properties are at extreme risk.

According to data compiled by QuoteWizard, 675,000 pieces of property in our state are at extreme or moderate risk.

When you break down the data even further, 16.9% of properties in the state are at extreme wildfire risk.

Overall, 61.7% of Colorado is already experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

What’s worrisome for experts is how the state’s drought levels compare this same time last year.

“We looked at the number of properties at risk. There’s a slight increase – a 2% increase in the number of properties that are at extreme risk. But really the main factor is drought. And we talk about that 61% of the state that is in extreme, severe or exceptional drought — that is the highest level since 2013. We had to go all the way back to 2013 to find anything remotely close,” said Nick VinZant, a data researcher at QuoteWizard.

The data from QuoteWizard goes on to show that since 2000, there have been 128 FEMA disaster declarations in our state.

To best protect your property from any wildfire threats, experts suggest you conduct wildfire mitigation around your property.

“Make sure you clear any loose brush away from your home. That is the one thing we hear over and over and over again. To make sure you don’t have anything near your house that can burn,” VinZant said.