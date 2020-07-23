$600-per-week unemployment benefit set to expire on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Benefit is set to expire on Saturday. It has been providing hundreds of thousands of Coloradans with an extra $600 a week during the pandemic.

“For some, this will be a fairly dramatic impact because they’ve come to rely on this the last couple of months,” said Cher Haavind with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment estimates over 470,000 residents are still receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) assistance on top of their regular benefit.

“Unfortunately, we likely know as much as you do with regard to what action congress might take,” Haavind said.

With economic conditions worsening across the country, many are concerned the lack of an additional $600 will lead to evictions and other financial distress.

Unless the Federal Government extends the benefit – or alters it in some form or fashion – it is set to expire on Saturday, July 25.

“When and if Congress acts and depending on what their next proposal contains and when the effective date is – there are just a number of variables there. Certainly we will notify claimants when they can expect to see those benefits, but unfortunately right now we don’t have much to share,” Haavind said.