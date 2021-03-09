50 factors can flag Colorado unemployment benefit accounts as fraudulent

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) continues to sift through applications flagged as fraud as more than 90 percent of those applications contain factors that alert the system.

Some legitimate claimants may endure a longer wait for benefits due to application errors that need correction.

Laura Hinely tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she hasn’t received benefits since December 2020.

“You pay into it while you’re employed and then the hope is when you’re not employed, you have that as back-up,” she said.

The Problem Solvers asked the CDLE to look into Hinely’s case.

Spokesperson Jessica Hudgins Smith explained that a hold was placed on Hinely’s account but she can remedy the issue by completing the “Id.Me” process to verify her identity. Anyone experiencing delays should make sure they have executed this step. Claimants will then receive a customized link by filling out the program integrity hold form here.

The CDLE says there are more than 50 triggers that flag an account.

“These triggers are just some of the tactics we’ve executed to prevent fraudulent claims from being paid out,” Smith said.

The majority of holds are cleared within two to three days after being reported.

The CDLE homepage of their UI daily dashboard, reveals 413,610 claimants have received instructions to complete the id.me process to verify their identity since the start of 2021.

So far, 55,878 claimant identities have been verified through that process, indicating the large number of potential fraudsters that the id.me process has helped stop from paying out.