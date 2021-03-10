5 things to have in your car during a snowstorm (or anytime)

DENVER (KDVR) — Skyler McKinley knows his way around Colorado. He was born in Grand Junction and is now with AAA Colorado.

McKinley knows what driving is like here.

“If you are driving to the High Country, you might pass from a warm summer day in Denver, up into really hard wintry conditions in the High Country,” said McKinley.

McKinley tells Problem Solvers there are five things you should have in your vehicle at all times in Colorado. He starts off with a shovel.

“These come equipped in most emergency kits. These army shovels can help you kind of dig out and help you repurpose snow and dirt, so you get that added traction to get out of a small jam,” said McKinley.

Number two: a blanket.

“These hot potato blankets we commonly see from folks who do any extreme mountaineering, these can be a lifesaver. This can really help you retain heat and keep it close to your body while waiting,” said McKinley, describing the highly reflective space blanket.

Number three: a first aid kit.

“Always have a first aid kit — always, rain or shine. Some things in these expire, so check that out,” said McKinley.

Number four: snow scrapers.

“Keep a variety of snow scrapers. I have lived here all my life, it’s the law, you have to clear all snow off your vehicle, so I like one with a little more pole,” said McKinley.

Number five: a flashlight.

“Batteries, batteries for flashlights, especially in low visibility conditions, you might want to make your car visible, propping up flashlights is a way to do it,” said McKinley.

And probably the most important thing you need in your car is common sense. McKinley says do not leave your home during a blizzard.