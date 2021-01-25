5 do’s and don’ts to consider before and after your COVID-19 vaccine

Denver (KDVR) — As more people are getting vaccinated, local providers say there are some important do’s and don’ts to consider before and after you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Laura-Anne Cleveland is the associate chief nursing officer at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. Here is her advice

1 – Do get vaccinated even if you’ve already had COVID.

Don’t get vaccinated if you currently have the virus.

“It’s not going to cause a problem with the vaccine, but really it’s more a matter of exposure,” Cleveland said.

2 – Do stick to the schedule for your second dose of vaccine.

Don’t change the type of vaccine you get for the second dose.

“If you got Pfizer vaccine, you absolutely must have Pfizer vaccine for you second dose, and then vice versa — Moderna for your first dose, you have to have the Moderna for your second dose,” Cleveland explained.

3 – Do continue with other vaccinations for things like the flu or shingles.

Don’t get any other vaccines within two weeks of the COVID shots.

4 – Do let staff or your provider know if you’ve had an allergic reaction to a vaccine before.

Don’t leave before your wait time for monitoring is up.

“You just want to make sure that you do not have a reaction when you leave, especially if you are leaving in a vehicle,” Cleveland said.

5- Do continue to wear a mask and socially distance, even after you are fully vaccinated.

Don’t let your guard down!