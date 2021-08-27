$300 Federal Unemployment Benefit set to expire on September 6

DENVER (KDVR) — More than a hundred thousand Coloradans will lose their $300 weekly unemployment benefits as enhanced federal unemployment benefits come to an end.

This will impact Coloradans who have been receiving additional funds each week through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program for gig workers, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Extension, and of course, the Supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payment of $300.

While all three expire on Sept. 6, next week will be the final week claimants can request payment on the federal unemployment benefit programs.

According to state data, about 87,000 Coloradans will lose either PEUC or PUA benefits and roughly 116,000 Coloradans will no longer receive the $300 supplement on top of their regular state unemployment claim.

Colorado’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 6.1% last month showing the number of unemployed Coloradans dropped by 3,200 in July.

The overall number of unemployed Coloradans is sitting at 194,000.

As of July, Colorado was tied with Mississippi for the 36th lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

There are currently more than 122,000 jobs available through Connecting Colorado, including some with sign-on bonuses between $2,000-$10,000.

To see if you’re eligible to receive the $100 weekly benefit through the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program, click here.