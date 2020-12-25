3 ways to make the holiday break meaningful for students

DENVER (KDVR) — With so many days spent inside the house with family this year, some parents may be feeling burnt out and helpless when it comes to the holiday break. The Colorado Education Initiative is all about how you can make this time fun for everyone.

“It’s a strange holiday break, right? It’s like everything else in 2020, the markers we look forward to, the holidays we look forward to, the traditions, they are all sort of up for being reimagined this year,” said Rebecca Holmes, Colorado Education Initiative CEO.

With a little creativity, you still can make the holiday break merry and bright.

Holmes shared a few tips with the Problem Solvers. The first starts with time management.

1. Divide break into blocks

“What breaking it up with your family into three- or four-day chunks allows you to do is to sit down with your family and say, ‘What are we going to do for these three days. What would feel restorative? What would feel fun?’ And know that what you agree to these three or four days maybe changes for the next chunk of time,” Holmes said.

The second tip deals with observation.

2. Set time for reflection and fill the void

“Everybody has lost something this year and that’s no different for kids. And young people don’t have the perspective that adults have to know that what you lost will probably come back. Inviting young people in your family into a conversation about what they’ve missed most this year and then trying to build a holiday vacation gives them a little of that,” said Holmes.

Finally, as travel remains a concern, now may be the time to establish new patterns.

3. Modify traditions and make new memories

“The best thing for buffering stress for kids, is healthy adults. So, whatever you can do to let yourself off the hook as a parent, to have the parts of the traditions that matter to you but let go of the things that are really hard to recreate this year.”

Holmes said you should give yourself and your family some grace, allowing everyone to have extra time to do things they enjoy for an extended period of time, not just the entire break.