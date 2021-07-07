24-year-old dies hours after being discharged from Denver Health following kidney surgery

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Health Medical Center has received legal notice of a potential $10 million lawsuit for the death of a 24-year-old Beaver Creek ski school instructor.

An autopsy report obtained by FOX31 shows that Joshua Brumm died Dec. 2 from internal bleeding.

His death came just hours after he was discharged from Denver Health, following a 12-day hospital stay.

“A 24-year-old should not go into the hospital because of a kidney injury and die,” said his mother, Lynn Brumm, in an exclusive interview with the Problem Solvers.

Brumm was airlifted to Denver Health on Nov. 20 from Vail Health Hospital after injuring his left kidney when he fell onto a rock while snowboarding.

Doctors in Vail hoped Denver Health, a level I trauma center, could save Brumm’s kidney, but following eight days of internal bleeding, a Denver Health surgery team removed it on Nov. 28.

Hollynd Hoskins, a medical malpractice attorney representing the Brumm family, said medical records show hospital staff never did any further imaging after Brumm’s kidney surgery to determine if his internal bleeding had stopped.

“If they had done their job Joshua Brumm would be here with us today,” said Hoskins.

Denver Health provided the Problem Solvers a statement in June that reads in part, “Denver Health is conducting a thorough review of the care provided to Mr. Brumm. As this is a pending legal matter, we are unable to discuss any further details about the incident at this time.”

On Friday, July 2, the medical system sent the Problem Solvers an updated statement that reads:

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic death of Joshua Brumm. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this challenging time. The safety and well-being of our patients is our top priority at Denver Health, and we make every effort to ensure they receive the best care possible. After another facility notified us of his death, Denver Health conducted a thorough and immediate review of the care provided to Mr. Brumm. Denver Health complied with State regulatory requirements, and the incident was reported by Denver Health to CDPHE. After conducting a review, CDPHE had no findings regarding the incident, including with respect to the timing of when the report was submitted.”

You can watch the two-part report from Investigative Reporter Rob Low on FOX31 Wednesday July 7 at 9 and 10 p.m.