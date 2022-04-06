DENVER (KDVR) — Since 1970, 18 bodies have been found in Denver but remain unidentified, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases, missing persons cases, unidentified persons, and homicides in our state.
Here’s a look at each case, starting with the most recent.
Warning: Some of the images throughout this story may be graphic or sensitive for some viewers.
2021
A man’s body was found by a land surveyor during an inspection of an area near Interstate 70 and North Pecos Street on June 16, 2021. The victim was believed to be experiencing homelessness, according to the report. A multicolored suitcase was located near the victim.
The man was wearing a Bronco’s sweatshirt when he was found, as well as a brown belt, knit beanie, Lucky Brand blue jeans, blue hospital-style socks, and a blue t-shirt.
He was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brunette hair, and 25-years-old or older. His weight could not be determined, the report stated.
2019
The body of man believed to be experiencing homelessness was found by a woman walking her dog in Bear Creek Park on Aug. 29, 2019.
The man was wearing a white polo with “Denver Lacrosse” across the left shoulder, navy blue sweatpants, long white socks, black watch on left wrist, and Black and blue New Balance tennis shoes.
The man was described as:
- Possibly Hispanic, Latino, American Indian, Alaska Native
- 5 feet 1 inch tall
- Age range: 20-50 years old
- 177 pounds
- Shoe size: 8.5
2002
The body of a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was found along the west bank of the South Platte River by a cleaning crew on Feb. 22, 2002.
The man was described as:
- Possibly Hispanic or Native American
- 50-60 years old
- 5 feet 8 inches tall
- 110 pounds
- Gray hair with stubble on face
- No front teeth
- No tattoos or scars
1999
The body of a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was found near the east bank of the South Platte River on Dec. 12, 1999.
The man was described as:
- White, Hispanic, or Native American
- 35 years of age or older
- 105 pounds
- Unknown height
1999
The body of a man was found in an abandoned building at 1135 Broadway on Feb. 25, 1999.
The man is described as:
- White
- 45 years old or older
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- Slight-medium build
- Light brown hair with stubble on his face
- Evidence of previous dental work
1997
The body of a man was found in an alley between South Julian Circle and South Irving Street on Jan. 8, 1997. Police said the victim was wearing a brown cord necklace with a cross pendant.
The man is described as:
- Hispanic
- 20-25 years old
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 160 pounds
- Brunette hair with a thin mustache
- Brown eyes
- “Lopez” tattoo on upper section of left arm
- Scar on left forearm
1996
The body of a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was found in a storm drain at 5050 Humboldt Street Jan. 26, 1996 by two waste water employees who were going to clean the storm drain.
The man was described as:
- White
- 5 feet 5 inches tall
- 30-45 years of age
- Approximately 150 pounds
Police also said the man had degenerative bone disease and tooth loss that happened before he died.
1990
The body of a man was found in a grassy area off of the southbound Interstate 25 exit from Interstate 70 on Nov. 5, 1990.
The man was described as:
- White
- 30-40 years old
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 120 pounds
- Brunette hair, stubble on face
- Brown eyes
- No tattoos, scars or identifying marks
1990
The body of a man experiencing homelessness was found dead in a truck by the person who owned it. Police said the owner of the truck had let the man sleep in it for around two years. The truck was located in a parking space at 723 W. 7th Ave.
The man was described as:
- Hispanic
- 45 years of age or older
- 5 feet 5 inches tall
- 100 pounds
- Black hair with a black mustache and some gray/black stubble on face
- Brown eyes
- Scars on abdomen
1990
The body of a newborn baby girl was found in a dumpster behind a house at 2860 N. Ivanhoe St. on June 8, 1990.
The baby was described as being Black with Black curly hair. No other identifying information was released.
1988
The body of a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was found in the railroad yard at Rio Grande West Railroad at 6th St. and Navajo St on Sept. 17, 1988.
The man was described as:
- White
- 60-70 years old
- 5 feet 11 inches tall
- 138 pounds
- Gray hair with balding
- Hazel eyes
- No teeth
1987
The body of a man was found floating in the Platte River near West 13th Street and Zuni Street by a public service worker on Jan. 30, 1987.
The man was described as:
- 25-35 years old
- 6 feet 1 inch tall
- 157 pounds
- Black or brunette hair
- Brown eyes
- Unknown race, possibly White, Asian or Hispanic
1987
The body of a man possibly known as “Kinky” was found at 1350 Columbine St. on June 7, 1987 after neighbors called in a welfare check. Police believe the man is from Miami or Jamaica.
He was described as:
- Black
- 6 feet tall
- 24-40 years old
- 183 pounds
- Several tattoos on lower right leg, including “GEMINI” and an outline of a wine glass
- He was found wearing a red, yellow, green and black beaded necklace
1983
The body of a man was found in an alley on 32nd Avenue between Alcott Street and Zuni Street on Oct. 16, 1983.
The man was described as:
- Hispanic or Native American
- 20-30 years old
- 136 pounds
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- Black hair and a goatee
- Brown eyes
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the man also had the following tattoos:
- Left forearm: human face with hat, colored
- Right forearm: multi-colored, unidentifiable design
- Back of left hand: swastika
- Left fingers: L O V E, black or dark blue
- Right leg above knee: heart with arrow and MARY JANE
- Left leg above knee: REBELO E CAUSA, drawing of a syringe, drawing resembling a medical capsule, S I N in black or dark blue
- Left leg below knee: drawing of a skull in a helmet with a swastika on helmet and drawing of a bone
1981
The body of a man was found on March 21, 1981 near 2600 West 17th Street.
The man was described as:
- Hispanic
- 25-35 years old
- 5 feet 2 inches tall
- 111 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Long black hair with a black mustache and sideburns
1980
The body of a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was found under the 23rd Street viaduct on April 25, 1980.
The man was described as:
- Hispanic or Native American
- 40-50 years old
- 5 feet 10 inches tall
- 123 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair mixed with gray and a mustache
- A tattoo on his left arm of an outline of a woman
1979
The body of a man was found by the fire department while they were putting out a fire at building on May 21, 1979.
The man was described as:
- White
- 30-50 years old
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 117 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the man was wearing clear glasses with a tortoise shell-type frame, buckle dress shoes, and a gray metal ring with black stone on his left pinky finger. He also had a red bandana in his pants pocket.
1970
The body of a man was found in an alley behind 2205 Larimer St. on Sept. 8, 1970. According to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the man’s remains were unrecognizable due to decomposition. The victim was described as being white and 30 years old or older.
If you have any information on any of these unidentified persons, contact the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at 720-337-7600.