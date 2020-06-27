$15,000 worth of tools stolen from local small business owner

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeremy Bourn creates beautiful custom homes where families create memories. His business, Bourn Green, L.L.C., supports his family as well as one employee.

That’s why when Bourn discovered someone had broken into this home through a back window, stealing more than $15,000 worth of tools, it was devastating.

“Trying to get this house finished and there’s nothing I can do because I don’t have the tools,” he said.

The crime occurred on West 64th Avenue west of Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada on Father’s Day.

Bourn’s wife Mackenzie tells FOX31, “We do one job at a time and everything goes into this, so losing that kind of money, that takes a huge hit.”

The Bourns say they started seeing some of the tools on Facebook Marketplace. A Rolair 9-gallon air compressor is pictured in FOX31’s report.

Also stolen:

New Bomag BT65 rammerBrand new Stihl hedge trimmer

Pasload special edition orange framing gun

Pasload tico gun

Dewalt trim gun

Hitachi gun 18-gauge brad nailer

Skill saw – Dewalt 20v circular

Dewalt cordless sawsall

Cordless impact drill

Dewalt cordless drills

Anyone with information should contact Arvada police.

