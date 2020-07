DENVER (KDVR) — WARNING: Video may capture violence and written profanity. An organized pro-police rally that began at 3 p.m. at Civic Center Park turned into a conflict between pro- and anti- police demonstrators.

The counterprotesters gathered at the Capitol and marched to the park, where they crashed the rally. Denver Police, including their SWAT team, were on-scene.

SkyFOX was over the scene. Numerous scuffles and confrontations ensued.