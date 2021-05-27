Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis launches new performance beverage

Broncos’ great Terrell Davis’ performance water company DEFY teamed up with Sprouts to launch DEFY Water, a high-performance ionized alkaline pH9.5+ water that is infused with electrolytes & minerals.

DEFY, the world’s first mainstream performance CBD beverage with 0% THC, today launches DEFY Water, its debut non-CBD high-performance alkaline water, exclusively available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores and online worldwide.

The campaign donates a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to the Center for African American Health, the National Association for Women Business Owners, and Disabled American Veterans.

DEFY has been a trailblazer in the athletic lifestyle category from day one. When DEFY Co-Founders Davis, CEO Megan Bushell, and President Beau Wehrle came together to launch the brand in 2019, they made history with a first-of-a-kind THC-free performance hemp beverage, uniquely formulated to deliver rapid recovery, improve endurance, and decrease muscle fatigue for even the toughest athletic feats. To complement their mission, the founders set out to not only build a beverage brand but also a motivational community to serve those choosing to defy limitations and inspire others to do the same. To-date over $600,000 has been given back to DEFY’s focus communities, and the brand hopes to reach the $1mm mark by 2022.