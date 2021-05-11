Prioritizing women’s health during National Women’s Health Week

This year, starting on Mother’s Day, May 9, through May 15, we recognize health topics that are particularly important to women during Women’s Health Week. Gaining a better understanding of these key women’s health issues is an important step on the way to better health.

Aside from good general wellness habits, such as getting periodic health checks and preventive screening, managing stress, practicing good sleep hygiene, eating healthy and staying active, women should also be aware of such important health matters as those related to pregnancy, menstruation and menopause; heart disease and stroke and a variety of other health topics.

Dr. Kimberly Winter, a family medicine physician with New West Physicians located in Highlands Ranch. Shares with us the national initiatives around Women’s Health Week and steps that women can take for better health.