Sponsored Segment by Prime IV Hydration & Nutrition

Put your wellness first this fall! Whether you’ve been suffering frim migraines, fatigue, dehydration, you name it, it can all be treated with the help of iv therapy! Discover the endless benefits that ‘Prime IV Hydration & Wellness’ has available for you, GDC’s Chris Tomer took to the Highlands Ranch Location to learn more about what the experience is like!

They’re offering an $85.00 introductory offer for your first visit, which includes a full in depth medical consultation, one of their primary iv infusions, their VIP massage chair and oxygen treatment, and a b-12 injection.

Give them a call today at 720-704-2167, or click here.