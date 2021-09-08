Preventative ways to avoiding a twindemic

Influenza season is upon us and health experts are encouraging everyone to get the flu shot to avoid a twindemic – in which flu and Covid-19 cases simultaneously rise and overwhelm hospitals.

Dr. Connie Savor Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health and Hospital says we face the same threat as year with the flu and Covid-19 and it’s important to get the flu shot even if you received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Flu shots are currently available and it’s safe to have multiple vaccines at the same time.

