Presidents’ Day weekend to see heavy High Country ski traffic

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — With fresh mountain snow ahead of Presidents’ Day, this holiday weekend could be one of the busiest for ski resorts in recent memory.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for lots of High Country traffic and even more snow. The timing is perfect for many school children across metro Denver who are out of school both Friday and on Monday.

CDOT is expecting heavy traffic throughout the weekend, along with a messy return for drivers on Monday when more snow is expected.

The state has been busy with avalanche mitigation work over the last two weeks.

Officials warn drivers should have winter survival kits with snacks, water and blankets.

CDOT wants everyone to check traffic conditions before leaving and know traction laws are being enforced, requiring cars to have winter tires, chains or 4WD/AWD for the mountain snow.