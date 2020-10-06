President Trump provided additional treatment not available to public

DENVER (KDVR) — Experts say President Trump is likely the only person in the world to receive a special combination of treatment that is not available to the general public.

While the president seemed to be improving late Monday, the White House medical team said he is still “not out of the woods.” Trump’s prognosis is still uncertain despite a series of treatments that include antiviral medication Remdesivir, the steroid Dexamethasone, and Regeneron’s experimental cocktail of antibodies.

Doctors across America have stressed that the next few days will be crucial in determining how President Trump responds to the current treatment as he fights the virus at the White House.

The experimental antibody cocktail is currently in clinical studies and has no level of authorization from the FDA. The general public cannot currently benefit from that antibody therapy. Remdesivir, however, is available to the public on a limited basis.

“It does have emergency use authorization– which is not full authorization by the FDA– but there were enough clinical studies to suggest that there probably is some benefit in giving [Remdesivir],” said Dr. John Hammer of Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Hammer is an infectious disease expert. He says, even those who are hospitalized with COVID-19, might not receive Remdesivir.

“Most hospitals around the state do have access to Remdesivir at this point, but there are limited stockpiles and we try to make sure that we target populations that would benefit the most,” Hammer explained.

The president has also been treated with Dexamethasone– a steroid that limits inflammation. That treatment is primarily for people with severe COVID-19 cases.

Even though the president is urging Americans to not fear the virus, Dr. Hammer and his colleagues say we all need to continue doing our part to stop the spread by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Those with a COVID-19 diagnosis should isolate for ten days from the onset of symptoms, according to standard nationwide medical advice. Isolation means staying indoors and away from other people.



Following the president’s arrival at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump participated in a mini parade for supporters outside the hospital. On Monday, he was airlifted back to the White House after spending only three nights at the hospital.



“For most people– those people who do not require hospitalization– they typically will shed virus up to nine days after the onset of symptoms,” Hammer said.



In a Twitter video, Trump was seen outside the White House residence after being discharged. It’s unclear if he plans to isolate in the residence for the remainder of the 10-day recommended timeframe.



Physicians warn that people can shed virus one to two days before experiencing symptoms.