President Trump is expected in Colorado next week for fundraiser

DENVER (KDVR) – President Trump is expected to campaign in metro Denver next week. Official details are still fluid.
Sources confirmed to FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George that the event is expected to include a fundraiser which means there may be no public events with the President.
President Trump was in Colorado Springs less than three weeks ago for a public rally.
The President has made Colorado a priority in his reelection effort. He has also focused attention on reelecting Senator Cory Gardner.