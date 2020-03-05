President Trump is expected in Colorado next week for fundraiser

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist after addressing the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Over 2,000 county officials from across the country are gathered in Washington, DC for their annual conference to discuss shared challenges they face in their home counties. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – President Trump is expected to campaign in metro Denver next week. Official details are still fluid.

Sources confirmed to FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George that the event is expected to include a fundraiser which means there may be no public events with the President.

BREAKING: Sources confirm President Trump will come to Denver, Colorado next week. Details TBD. The event is expected to include a fundraiser #copolitics #coleg — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 5, 2020

President Trump was in Colorado Springs less than three weeks ago for a public rally.

The President has made Colorado a priority in his reelection effort. He has also focused attention on reelecting Senator Cory Gardner.