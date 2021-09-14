Christopher Celaya, University of Denver professor for the Center on American Politics gives his perspective on President Biden’s visit to Colorado.

Biden wants to promote his economic and environmental agenda and Colorado is already experiencing the effects of climate change, with frequent poor air quality from fires and extended heat waves, and as such as an audience will be especially receptive to this messaging.

Celaya says the visit is a savvy strategy in the sense that it targets a tangible problem, fires, rather than a more distant and abstract one, like global warming, and signals that Biden is sensitive to the real experiences of victims of natural disasters, and is consistent with, for example, his visits to flood victims in New York.