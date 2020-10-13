‘Prepare for a possible encounter’; Deer Creek Canyon Park reopens following aggressive Mountain Lion investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A spokesperson with Jefferson County Open Space says Deer Creek Canyon Park and Black Bear Trail are back open following an “aggressive mountain lion activity” investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The park is part of Jefferson County Open Space. It is located west of C-470 in the far southwest portion of the metro area.

CPW says mountain lion activity remains possible, and visitors should be prepared for a possible encounter. Keep pets leashed, children close, and recreate in small groups if possible.

To reduce the likelihood of an encounter, but to also know what you should do if you see a mountain lion when recreating in lion country, download this brochure: