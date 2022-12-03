Raeanna “Nikki” Burch-Woodhull was last seen on Nov. 27, 2022. (CBI)

IGNACIO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has alerted the community of a missing and endangered pregnant woman who was last seen early Sunday morning on Nov. 27.

Raeanna “Nikki” Burch-Woodhull, 28, was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in Ignacio, Colorado, near the 600 block of Goddard Avenue. CBI said Burch-Woodhull is in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Burch-Woodhull has multiple tattoos of “Luis” on her face and neck. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her tribal affiliation is Omaha, according to CBI.

If seen, call 911 or CBI at 970-210-5941.