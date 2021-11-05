Prebiotics could the key to helping your body clock adjust to daylight savings

Daylight savings is just a couple days away and although we may be gaining an extra hour of sleep as we fall back, our body still has to adjust to the time change. Monika Fleshner, a professor of integrative physiology at the University of Colorado at Boulder says prebiotics may be the key.

A study funded by the U.S. Navy suggests simple dietary compounds known as prebiotics, which serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria could play an important role in helping us bounce back faster to time change.