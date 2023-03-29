A new Pozole and Mezcal Tasting event is coming to Denver and you can still get tickets to join in on the fun. Bowl of Zole is coming to Denver for the first time on Thursday, March 30th at Skylight Denver.

Chef Danny Mena, author of Made in Mexico came up with this tasty idea of Bowl of Zole which started in New York City.

The idea is now coming to Denver and the event has drawn in some top chefs, including Jose Avila of La Diabla, who was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist for the second year in a row; Dana Rodriguez, also a 2023 James Beard semifinalist, who is the owner of Work & Class and Super Mega Bien, as well as the executive chef of the upcoming Casa Bonita reboot; longtime Denver restaurateur Troy Guard; Lorenzo Nunez from El Chingon.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, at Skylight (833 Santa Fe Drive) from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are still available at via Eventbrite.