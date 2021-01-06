Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to $900 million combined

DENVER (KDVR) — To say there is a lot of money up for grabs in this week’s Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries is an understatement. Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined $900 million, the highest combined jackpot total since October 2018.
The Jan. 6 Powerball jackpot is an estimated $410 million ($316.4 million cash). The Mega Millions Jan. 8 drawing is $490 million. If won, it would be the 8th-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is $372.3 million.
This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.