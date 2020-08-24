Power outages, Zoom glitches and WiFi failure on first day back to school

In this May 5, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday was the first day back to school for many large districts in Colorado but it did not come without a laundry list of problems; Power outages, Zoom issues and WiFi problems.

Zoom tweeted, “If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix.”

If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Xcel Energy reported a power outage for 6,089 customers near Godson Elementary School in Denver.

“Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience,” which was posted on Xcel’s online electric outage map Monday morning.

Comcast/Xfinity also reported WiFi issues on Monday.