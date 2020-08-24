Power outages, Zoom glitches and WiFi failure on first day back to school

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday was the first day back to school for many large districts in Colorado but it did not come without a laundry list of problems; Power outages, Zoom issues and WiFi problems.
Zoom tweeted, “If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix.”
Xcel Energy reported a power outage for 6,089 customers near Godson Elementary School in Denver.
“Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience,” which was posted on Xcel’s online electric outage map Monday morning.
Comcast/Xfinity also reported WiFi issues on Monday.