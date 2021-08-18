Poudre School Districts schools open their doors this fall semester with excitement and some uncertainty around the Delta Variant. The district recently required masks in all PSD schools and buildings for students, staff and visitors. Masks are not required outdoors. Staff are required to wear masks even when students are not in school.
Online educational option: Those interested in a fully virtual model for the 2021-22 school year may apply for School of Choice to the new Poudre Global Academy Virtual (PGAV).
Poudre School Districts head back to school with new protocols
